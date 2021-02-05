PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

PCB stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,831 shares of company stock worth $378,975. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

