PayPie Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $475.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $533.35 or 0.01401528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.27 or 0.07555528 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020668 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars.

