PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

PYPL stock opened at $270.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

