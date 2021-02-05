PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $249.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL opened at $266.85 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $312.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

