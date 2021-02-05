PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Truist

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Truist from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.88.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

