PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.54-4.54 EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.99-0.99 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $270.43 on Friday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $274.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 140166 upped their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.
