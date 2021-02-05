PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.54-4.54 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.99-0.99 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $270.43 on Friday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $274.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 140166 upped their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

