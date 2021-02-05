PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal stock opened at $269.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

