PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $265.93. 107,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94. The stock has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

