Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PAYX stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.