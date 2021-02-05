Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Patriot Gold stock remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
