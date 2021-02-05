Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Patriot Gold stock remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.