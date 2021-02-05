Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 10.6%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.06. 4,370,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,008,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $891.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at $516,432.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,035,912 shares of company stock worth $8,982,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Party City Holdco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.