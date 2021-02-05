ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Hits $706,390.61

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $706,390.61 and $413.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.63 or 1.00144431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

