ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021 // Comments off

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $1.91. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 304,864 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.