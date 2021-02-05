Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 221.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $268.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $736,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders sold a total of 13,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

