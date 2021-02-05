Paratek Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,388 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,468% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

Several analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $174,882.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 572,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 156,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.57 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $345.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

