Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $108.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.