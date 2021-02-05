Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $840.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97) and last traded at GBX 835.14 ($10.91), with a volume of 47861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 824 ($10.77).

The firm has a market cap of £508.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 766.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.02.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

