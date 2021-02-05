Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 152,673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in CommScope by 4.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 86,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of COMM opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

