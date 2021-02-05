Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,894 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INO opened at $12.60 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

