Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,197,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 316,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

