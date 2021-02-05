Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $53,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 50,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,319.19 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $169.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.