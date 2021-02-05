Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at $683,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,744 shares of company stock worth $3,174,874. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIR stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

