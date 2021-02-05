Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 50.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBIO. TheStreet cut Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBIO opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

