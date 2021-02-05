Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.85.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.