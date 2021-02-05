Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Major Shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTLK stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

