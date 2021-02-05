Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian Buys 8,360,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
OTLK opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
