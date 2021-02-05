Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian Buys 8,360,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OTLK opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

