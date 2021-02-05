Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 36.1% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

PYPL stock traded up $13.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.45. 847,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $311.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

