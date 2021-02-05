Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $77.06 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

