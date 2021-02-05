Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 10.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after buying an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,594,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $75.31 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

