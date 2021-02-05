Ormeus Cash (OMC) Market Cap Tops $2.06 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $1,735.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00405402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003742 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

