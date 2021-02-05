Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $34,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $421.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

