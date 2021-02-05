(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) PT Set at C$2.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

OPS stock opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

