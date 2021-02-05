Oppenheimer Weighs in on Pentair plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

NYSE PNR opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.