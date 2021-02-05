Oppenheimer Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

