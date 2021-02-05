Oppenheimer Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.