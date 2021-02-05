Oppenheimer Comments on Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE APO opened at $50.95 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

