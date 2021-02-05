Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hamilton Lane in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $84.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 294.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.