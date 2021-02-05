Open Text Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 896 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,079% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

