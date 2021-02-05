Open Text Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 896 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,079% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OTEX stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.