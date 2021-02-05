Open Predict Token (OPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,265.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01300903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.84 or 0.05869588 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

