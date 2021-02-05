Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.23

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 1386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

