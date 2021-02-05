OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of ONEW opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

