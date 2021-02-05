OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of ONEW opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Story: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.