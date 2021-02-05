OneSpaWorld Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,247% compared to the typical volume of 196 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.75 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.
About OneSpaWorld
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.