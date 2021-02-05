OneSpaWorld Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,247% compared to the typical volume of 196 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.75 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,140,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

