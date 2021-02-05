Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $147.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $86.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMCL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

