Omnicell, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omnicell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

OMCL opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

