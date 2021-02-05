Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

