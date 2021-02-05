Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 310,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 541,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODT. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $934.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

In other news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

