Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $546.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

