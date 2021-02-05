OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OCINF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. OCI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

