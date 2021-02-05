Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Oaktree Strategic Income has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

OCSI stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oaktree Strategic Income has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $236.33 million, a P/E ratio of -200.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock worth $187,528. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

