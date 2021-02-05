O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

